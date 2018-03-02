



Top 10 remains unchanged in March UFC pound-for-pound rankings Even though the month of February featured a fight card every weekend, the best of the best remained on the sidelines as none of the 10 athletes that comprise the Sporting News’ monthly pound-for-pound rankings set foot in the Octagon. Unlike other rankings sets where things change for no real reason, our collection has remained the same, but we’ll trade off who we’re talking about, which means fresh takes on why our collection shakes out the way it does. Here are the Sporting News UFC pound-for-pound rankings for March 2018.



1

Khabib Nurmagomedov



Even though he isn’t a world champion, Nurmagomedov is the best fighter in the UFC who isn’t currently a champion. To that end, it's hard to deny someone who is 24-0, 16 via stoppage of that distinction. “The Eagle” gets a chance at UFC gold when he faces lightweight champion — I think — in the main event of UFC 223 on April 7. — Muehlhausen



2

T.J. Dillashaw



I’ll be honest: I lobbied for Dillashaw to be higher on this list when we put the rankings together in February, but relented because my cohort Mr. Muehlhausen raised the fair point that the other champions on this list have defended their belts, save for the guy at No. 7. Even so, he’s on a lengthy winning streak. That being said, it’s hard to knock Dillashaw, who’s two post-TUF losses are split decisions that could have gone the other way without issues, and he’s already avenged one of them. He did everything that was asked of him after losing the belt and rallied from a dicey end to the first round to reclaim the strap at UFC 217. Regardless of what comes next, Dillashaw deserves a place on this list and has the potential to move up the rankings before the year is out. – Kyte



3

Amanda Nunes



The talk of a superfight between Nunes and featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was all for naught, as Nunes will now defend her belt at UFC 222 against Yana Kunitskaya. Nunes is likely to be making her next title defense at UFC 224 on May 12 against Raquel Pennington. Should Cyborg and Nunes win their respective fights, a showdown to see who is the best female fighter on the planet should take place later in 2018. Should Nunes pull off the upset, there’s no way shape or form that she wouldn’t finally get the credit she should have gotten a long time ago after beating former champions Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey in back-to-back fights in 2016. — Muehlhausen



4

Tony Ferguson



We’re a tick less than six weeks away from seeing Ferguson look for his 11th straight win in an oft-booked showdown opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn and I feel like the bout holds greater potential significance for “El Cucuy” than it does for “The Eagle.” Being the first man to beat Khabib would be huge and while no one questions his place in the upper echelon of the lightweight division, I get the feeling a lot of people expect Nurmagomedov to win and this is Ferguson’s chance to prove them wrong on a massive stage. – Kyte



5

Stipe Miocic



Less than a week after his defeat of Francis Ngannou at UFC 220, the UFC announced Miocic would be defending his heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 226. They will also both coach on the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter”. Even though he has the record for most consecutive title defenses, a win over Cormier — who was 13-0 in the division before moving down to light heavyweight — would not only give him the biggest win of his career but the title of greatest heavyweight of all time. — Muehlhausen



6

Cris Cyborg



A couple days from now at UFC 222, Cyborg will look to continue her 13-year-long reign of dominance in a short-notice title defense against Yana Kunitskaya. In all likelihood, the Brazilian wrecking machine will cruise to victory and retain her featherweight title. It’s hard to know how to really qualify and quantify what Cyborg has accomplished because many times she’s made it look so easy. There could be some tougher tests on the horizon though. Given how dominant she’s been, it’s hard to envision the 32-year-old Cyborg ever dropping the belt. — Kyte



7

Tyron Woodley



A bout against Nate Diaz was seemongly going to come to fruition as both Diaz and Woodley expressed interest in meeting. UFC president Dana White shut the idea down and went on to blast Woodley for saying the fight had almost been made for December’s UFC 219. White claimed that couldn’t be further from the truth. Woodley went on social media, calling out White and even making a trip to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas to hash things out. Woodley should be focused on getting the best fights for himself instead of squabbling with upper management. — Muehlhausen



8

Max Holloway



As impressive as Ferguson has been in winning 10 straight, Holloway has emerged victorious in a dozen consecutive contests, which puts him four shy of Anderson Silva’s UFC record. And here’s the thing that should excite people the most about Holloway: he’s only 26 and he’s still getting better. After back-to-back wins over Jose Aldo, “Blessed” is on the mend and paying close attention to the UFC 222 co-main event pairing between Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega, as he’ll likely fight the winner sometime this summer. — Kyte



9

Daniel Cormier



With Jon Jones likely suspended for a while, the light heavyweight division is Cormier’s — perhaps it should have always been like that. People never gave "DC" credit for the wins he garnered, and maybe he would have defeated Jones if the former long-time reigning champion wasn’t taking PED’s. Cormier has a chance to become an all-time great and become only the second fighter in UFC history to hold two titles at the same time — if he can best Miocic at UFC 226. — Muehlhausen