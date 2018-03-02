Scotson sneaks onto track cycling podium

Cyclist Callum Scotson has ensured Australia's depleted world championship team won't go home empty-handed after winning bronze in the men's scratch race.

Australian Callum Scotson won bronze in the scratch race at the track cycling world championships.

The 22-year-old added to his team pursuit gold and madison silver medals he's won in the past two years when he finished third to Belorussian Yauheni Karaliok in the 10km race in the Netherlands on Friday (AEDT).

Fellow Australian Matthew Glaetzer won his keirin heat but was eliminated in the semi-finals.

But the defending Commonwealth Games champion powered to victory in the 7-12 final to finish as the second-best rider of Commonwealth nations.

Cycling Australia sent just four riders to Apeldoorn as focuses its resources on April's Gold Coast Games.

It meant the defending champions were a notable absentee in the men's team pursuit, which was won by Great Britain ahead of Denmark.

Australia's sole female rider, Stephanie Morton, qualified as top seed in the Saturday's sprint semi-finals after easing through the opening rounds.

British rider and new mother Laura Kenny, who had her first child in August last year, marked her championship return with silver in the women's team pursuit.

"It felt good," the 25-year-old said after Team GB's loss to the United States.

"I haven't got the fitness I would like to have but it's great being back here and great to be in there mix with the girls.

"My comeback was supposed to be in August so to be here and take home a silver with the girls is way more than I expected."

Hosts the Netherlands, who won two golds and one silver on day one, remain top of the medal tally after seven events.