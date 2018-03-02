Cycling: Three-peat for USA as returning Kenny settles for silver

United States triumphed over Great Britain to win a third consecutive women's pursuit title at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, as Laura Kenny was forced to settle for silver on her return to elite competition.

Three-peat for USA as returning Kenny settles for silver

Four-time Olympic champion Kenny helped Britain into the final on Wednesday, in what is her first major event since giving birth six months ago.

However, in a thrilling final it was United States, champions in 2016 and 2017, who again topped the podium at the Omnisport Apeldoorn in Netherlands, in a time of four minutes and 15.699 seconds.

It looked as though Britain would build a lead after recovering from a slow start, but the USA quartet of Kim Geist, Chloe Dygert Owen, Jennifer Valente and Kelly Catlin regained an advantage they would not relinquish.

"We basically executed our plan, didn't worry about the other team and did our best," Catlin said of the victory.

There was better news for Britain's men's pursuit team, as they defeated Denmark to become world champions for the first time since 2012.

Fabian Puerta became a world champion for the first time by winning the men's keirin for Colombia, while Yauheni Karalok of Belarus took out the men's scratch gold.