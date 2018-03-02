Defiant Sean Miller denies wrongdoing, Arizona president says he'll remain coach

Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller emphatically and defiantly denied in a statement he read Thursday that he arranged to pay freshman Deandre Ayton to attend the university, and then said that he would return to coaching at the school.

Defiant Sean Miller denies wrongdoing, will continue coaching at Arizona

"I have never knowingly violated NCAA rules while serving as head coach of this great program," Miller said during the course of the 4 1/2 minutes it took him to read the statement. He took no questions afterward.

A recent ESPN report claimed there were wireptapped phone conversations between Miller and agent-runner Christian Dawkins discussing paying Ayton to attend Arizona. Miller has denied all allegations and continued to do so Thursday.

“I’ve never payed a prospect or a recruit or their family or a representative to come to Arizona," Miller said. "I never have and I never will.

“I also understand there is an ongoing federal investigation, and because of this I cannot do anything that might compromise the integrity of this investigation. However, on this point, I cannot remain silent in light of media reports that have impugned the reputation of me, the university and sullied the name of a tremendous young man — Deandre Ayton.

“Let me be very, very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend Arizona. In fact, I never even met or spoke to Christian Dawkins until after Deandre publicly announced that he was coming to our school. Any reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false and defamatory.

“There was no such conversation"

The Wildcats (22-7, 12-4 in conference) last played Saturday, losing 98-93 in overtime to Oregon. Miller did not coach that game. The Wildcats can clinch at least a tie for the Pac-12 regular-season title with a win Thursday against visiting Stanford.

Update: Arizona president Robert Robbins announced Thursday, Miller will remain the Wildcats' head coach.