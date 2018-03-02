Golf: Something is stirring - Woods can be a Masters contender, says Feherty

Tiger Woods' is "stirring" and it would not be a surprise to see the 14-time major champion in contention at the Masters, according to David Feherty.

Persistent back injuries have plagued Woods' career in recent years and he has not teed it up at Augusta since 2015.

Woods appears to finally be beyond the worst of his issues, though, and has recorded finishes of tied-23rd, a missed cut and 12th in his three PGA Tour starts this year.

There were plenty of signs of encouragement on his latest outing at The Honda Classic, and Feherty - a former Tour player and host of Golf Channel's critically acclaimed show "Feherty" - believes Woods can battle to win a fifth green jacket.

"If he can play well in the run-up to the Masters, I think it will be an amazingly compelling event this year," Feherty told Omnisport.

"If he can get into contention [at the Masters], and it wouldn't surprise me at all if he does, I watched him a little last week and he looks really good.

"He's carrying himself a little taller. He's walking differently. He looks like, and I've known him for 20 years, like something is stirring."

The likes of Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm have flourished in Woods' absence, but Feherty believes his return puts golf in an even stronger position.

"The game is so much better with him in it," he added. "The game's in great shape. It's a lot of fun to watch. With Tiger back, I think golf is in a great place.

"I think it spurs these youngsters on [having Tiger back and hungry to win].

"People have short memories. They forget what happens when Tiger plays well. He wins, and Tiger doesn't need his A-game to win. He is that good. He won a major championship by 15 shots, so he could be very hard to beat."