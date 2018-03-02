Seattle fans have spoken and they are hungry for hockey.

Seattle smashes 10K goal for NHL season-ticket deposits in 12 minutes

The city's potential new NHL arena will have a capacity of 17,500 people, but there were 25,000 deposits placed on season tickets Thursday — the first day of ticket availability. It took just 12 minutes for fans to place 10,000 deposits.



Think Seattle wants hockey? They've sold 25k season ticket deposits and reached 10k in 12 minutes. @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports #Canucks

— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) March 1, 2018



Because of the high demand — the website briefly crashed — season tickets will be prioritzed based on when the order was received. A portion of the 25,000 season tickets are expected to be partial-season tickets. Of those deposits, 5,000 were for club seats, which required $1,000 down.

"We're shellshocked," Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, who along with film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is leading the drive to bring an NHL team to Seattle, told TSN. "Seattle has spoken. The fans in Seattle have made it a resounding vote, which is they are ready for the National Hockey League and they are counting on us to get the National Hockey League here."