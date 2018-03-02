Fit-again Gregson confident of world medal

With his injury woes firmly behind him Ryan Gregson is confident of snatching a 1500 metres medal at this weekend's World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

World and former Olympic champion Sally Pearson spearheads the seven-strong Australia team but Gregson also has strong podium claims on a track where he set the national indoor record last year.

Gregson, an Olympic finalist in Rio two years ago, endured a torrid time at the world championships in London last July as he missed out on a place in the final due to the combination of a serious foot injury and a virus.

After taking five months off to get himself fit, the New South Welshman showed all his class with an outstanding run on his return to win the national title on the Gold Coast earlier this month and book his spot in the Commonwealth Games team.

The 27-year-old followed it up with a win at a low-key event in Ireland and then finished third in a strong field in Glasgow last week where he was edged out by Kenyan pair Bethwell Birgin and Vincent Kibet.

Birgin and Kibet will also be in Birmingham in a powerful field that also contains Ayanleh Souleiman and Abdalaati Iguider who were fourth and fifth respectively in Rio.

"I won in Athlone which was good as I was straight off the plane from Australia," Gregson told AAP.

"Then in Glasgow in a good field it was almost perfect, I was 0.24 off the win but it was a good result all the same."

Souleiman of Djibouti set the second fastest indoor time this year and Gregson believes he's well capable of eclipsing the three minutes 36.50 seconds he clocked at Arena Birmingham a year ago.

"It's a quick track here, it seems quite springy and I really like it," he said.

"If the races aren't too tactical I think there will be some very fast times this weekend."

With freak Siberian weather sweeping across northern Europe, the first day of spring in the UK resembled a winter wonderland.

But outside it was a very different proposition with howling gales creating a wind chill factor of -11 degrees Celsius in England's second city.

Having picked up a virus in Europe last year, Gregson admits he's wary of the frigid conditions ahead of the biggest six weeks of the year with the Commonwealth Games kicking off on April 4.

"It's tough in the winter, I came over for the indoors here last year and I got sick, I think half of Europe is sick," he said.

"You just need some luck. Things have gone my way so far so let's hope it stays that way."

Gregson's first heat is on Saturday morning (2215 AEDT) with Pearson competing in the heats of 60 metre hurdles event she won in Turkey in 2012 along with Michelle Jenneke on Friday (0315).

Pole vaulters Nina Kennedy and Kurtis Marschall and are in action on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Shot put hope Damien Birkinhead and hurdler Nick Houghare also competing on Saturday.