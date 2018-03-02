Jaguars' Dante Fowler pleads no contest to misdemeanor charges

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler pleaded no contest Thursday to three misdemeanor charges in connection with a July 18 confrontation with a man in St. Petersburg, Fla., TMZ Sports reported.

The report noted that Fowler will be placed on probation for 12 months, serve 75 hours of community service and pay more than $1,000 in fines. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

Fowler, who was facing up to a year in prison, was charged with battery, criminal mischief and petty theft on Aug. 10. According to an affidavit filed at the time, Fowler punched a man after the pair got into an argument, then took the man's glasses and stomped on them. He also is accused of taking liquor from the man and throwing it into a nearby lake.

Fowler, 23, was selected by Jacksonville with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but missed his entire rookie campaign after tearing his ACL during mini-camp. He logged 21 tackles and eight sacks after playing in all 16 games last season.