NRA’s name remains on NASCAR night race at Bristol

Despite the scrutiny the organization is under following the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the NRA’s name will remain on August's NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Yahoo Sports reported.

The race has been titled the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race since 2016, and Bristol has no plans to follow the lead of companies that have disassociated themselves from the gun ownership advocacy group.

"This has been a good long-standing partnership and we plan to continue," the speedway said in a statement to Yahoo! Sports.

In addition to the co-title sponsorship, the discounted ticket program offered to NRA members by SMI, which owns Bristol Motor Speedway, will also continue.

SMI and NASCAR have a history of sticking with the NRA through school shooting tragedies, Yahoo Sports notes.

"In 2013, two weeks after the sport rallied around a tribute car for grade schoolers killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, (SMI-owned) Texas Motor Speedway announced that the NRA would sponsor its April race," the report stated. "At the time, TMS president Eddie Gossage said he didn’t see any correlation between what happened at Sandy Hook and the NRA."

NASCAR said at the time it had approved the NRA’s deal with TMS, but that it would take a closer look at the sport’s relationship with the organization.

NASCAR declined Yahoo's request for comment about the NRA’s deal at Bristol.