Tonight's NBA DFS Picks: Top values for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball contests

Tonight we have a small four-game NBA DFS slate that is lacking in cheap value but makes up for it with some good mid-range picks. The Sixers-Cavaliers game has the highest total of the slate at 223.5, and paying all the way up for LeBron James is going to be a popular option. The Timberwolves-Trail Blazers matchup is also an intriguing game with Minnesota still being without Jimmy Butler and the Blazers having some solid value plays.

I also wouldn’t sleep on the Nets-Kings game, as both teams have poor defenses. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that game hit the over on its current 214 total.

C.J. McCollum, PG/SG, Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves (DK: $6,900, FD: $7,200)

McCollum can be one of the most frustrating players in the league with his inconsistency, but on an small slate, he makes for a nice risk-reward option. He certainly has the 50-60 fantasy point upside that we want for tournaments tonight, and he’ll be helped by not having to deal with Jimmy Butler’s defense in this matchup. He’s posted a solid 1.12 fantasy point per minute rate against the Timberwolves over the past two seasons and will play around 35 minutes as long as this game stays close.

Dwyane Wade, PG/SG, Heat vs. Lakers (DK: $5,000, FD: $4,600)

Wade posted a vintage 27-point performance last time out against the Sixers and should be in for a similar workload tonight with SG Tyler Johnson ruled out. The matchup with the Lakers is also excellent, as they rank in the bottom 10 against shooting guards and run at one of the fastest paces in the league. He is still too risky for cash games due to his minutes being capped around 25, but he offers GPP appeal on this slate.

Josh Richardson, SG/SF, Heat vs. Lakers (DK: $5,800, FD: $6,100)

The Heat player who may benefit most from the absence of Tyler Johnson is Richardson, who is a great value at $5,800 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel, in a great matchup with the Lakers. He saw 38 minutes in the Heat’s last game after Johnson left the game early and he should see around 35 minutes again tonight. He also owns a team-high 32.7-percent usage rate over the past five games.

George Hill, PG/SG, Cavaliers vs. 76ers (DK: $4,800, FD: $5,100)

Hill is coming off by far his best game as a Cav and is locked in for over 30 minutes in his role with the team. Hill is also second on the team behind LeBron James in usage rate, so you don’t have to worry nearly as much about his involvement in the offense like you did when he was in Sacramento. Locking in a starting point guard in the highest total game of the night for around $5,000 is going to be hard to pass up on a four-game slate.