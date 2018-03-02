NFL: 49ers GM Lynch defends handling of Foster after another arrest

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch defended their handling of linebacker Reuben Foster after his second arrest of the offseason.

Foster was arrested on Februrary 12 on charges relating to domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. Prior to that, he was arrested on January 12 and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

The 49ers traded back into the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select the linebacker with the 31st pick and he enjoyed an impressive, albeit injury-interrupted season, racking up 72 tackles in 10 games.

San Francisco have not publicly spoken about Foster's situation but on Wednesday Lynch defended their silence.

"We've been a little quiet and that’s for a reason," Lynch told reporters. "There are certain places that I can't and won't go, because we're dealing with an ongoing legal matter."

Lynch added the 49ers are following protocols in place both in law enforcement and the NFL and have spoken to Foster about the situation and the organisation's expectations going forward.

"The context, in a broad sense, is our expectations for him and our expectations for all of our players," Lynch said.

"We have a high standard that we expect. We made that very clear with him.

"We remain in communication but a lot of that is going to remain private because of the ongoing legal matters and protocols that are in place.”