Golf fans have flocked to Tiger Woods' latest comeback attempt, and promising signs in his first three starts has left the world buzzing.

Tiger Woods makes golf better, David Feherty says

David Feherty, a former Tour player and host of Golf Channel's critically acclaimed show "Feherty," believes Woods' return to golf came at the perfect time, and the game, which was already in a good place, got even stronger with the 14-time major champion prowling fairways.

“The game is so much better with (Tiger) in it," Feherty said in an exclusive interview with Omnisport. "The game’s in great shape. It’s a lot of fun to watch. With Tiger back, I think golf is in a great place."

Woods has finished T23, missed cut and 12th in his three PGA Tour starts this year. In 2017, Woods made just one PGA Tour start before undergoing his fourth back surgery since 2014. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm have shared the spotlight in Woods' absence, and Feherty believes Tiger's return will benefit the younger stars.

"Absolutely, I think it spurs these youngsters on (having Tiger back and hungry to win)," Feherty said. "People have short memories. They forget what happens when Tiger plays well. He wins, and Tiger doesn’t need his A-game to win. He is that good. He won a major championship by 15 shots, so he could be very hard to beat.”

While some of the younger players may embrace Woods' presence on Tour, others could struggle with his constant attention and huge galleries.

“If you look at the crowds (at The Honda Classic), it seemed to me that Tiger was drawing an enormous crowd of people, as he usually does, and maybe the last couple groups, the leaders, didn’t have as many," Feherty said. "That effect could go one way or the other, depending on the attitude of the player. There are kids that thrive on (attention), and players maybe like a Jason Dufner who couldn’t give a s—.”

Woods hasn't played in the Masters since 2015, and he hasn't slipped on a green jacket since 2005. But all signs point to a return this year, and his game finally looks strong enough for contention.

“If he can play well in the run-up to the Masters, I think it will be an amazingly compelling event this year," Feherty said. "If he can get into contention (at the Masters), and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he does, I watched him a little last week (at the Honda Classic), and he looks really good. He’s carrying himself a little taller. He’s walking differently. He looks like, and I’ve known him for 20 years, like something is stirring.”

More changes could be on the way at Augusta National. A number of holes already have been lengthened or altered in some way since Woods' most dominant days on the course, and the par-4 fifth hole could be the next to undergo reconstruction. Still, Feherty doesn't think Augusta will play any more difficult at a longer length for the veterans.

“Here’s the thing about Augusta National: They lengthened it thinking it was going to get tougher, but it didn’t," Feherty said. "The hardest Augusta National plays is when it plays at it’s shortest, when it’s hard and fast. They can drive the ball a long way and miss the green in bad spots that are extremely difficult to get it up and down.

“The golf course is always a work in progress. It’s a living sort of thing since the tournament’s inception. The golf course has changed in some way almost every year, so I think the players are used (to the changes). Especially a guy like Tiger Woods, who has been there, won there and has played the golf course so often.”

Woods, a four-time Masters champion is expected to make his 21st start at Augusta National this year. He has 11 top-5 Masters finishes.