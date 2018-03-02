Welcome to the first edition of Ask Jason, what may or may not be a recurring column in which I answer questions from readers about baseball or whatever other topics they choose.

Ask Jason: On Ronald Acuña's hat, the Phillies' spending, and my favorite stories

I put the word out on Twitter and received what's best described as a smattering of interest. But, hey, it's a start. So let's see how this goes. On to the questions ...

MORE: Opening Day schedule for all 30 MLB teams

Q: "For all of the grief the usual teams get about lack of spending (Rays, As, Marlins), are the Phillies getting off easy?" — @BravesMattC

I don't think the Phillies are getting off easy. They're in the middle of a rebuild, and though the end is in sight, there's no need for them to spend big right now. They have some exciting young players to build around, most notably Rhys Hoskins and Maikel Franco, and most observers agree that things will be rockin' in Philly by 2019 or 2020 (or maybe even sooner, according to SN contributor Jared Wyllys) with some strategic additions. Plus, there's still talk that they're after Jake Arrieta to help shore up their rotation, and they did sign Carlos Santana. So I don't think they've done anything to warrant harsh criticism over spending.

Q: "How dumb are the Braves for trying to stifle Ronald Acuña's flair?" — @dwest9cubs

This question is in reference to the Braves reportedly asking former All-Star Andruw Jones to mentor the 20-year-old Acuña in the ways of being a big-leaguer — and, more specifically, the ways of being a Brave. And part of that is asking Acuña to wear his hat "the right way," rather than slightly askew. Baseball has rightly earned a reputation as being stiff and stodgy in regard to individual expression on the field, and the Braves might be the worst offenders (remember Brian McCann's run-in with Carlos Gomez, and their run-in with the late Jose Fernandez?). This seems to be another one of those silly things.

I get that teams have uniform standards they want all players to follow (that's why it's called a uniform, after all), but baseball gets too hung up on this stuff. (I wrote a column about it last year when the Yankees gave Clint Frazier grief about his hair.) If Acuña is as good as expected, Braves fans won't care how he wears his hat. And as I tweeted the other day, it would be a shame if kids saw Acuña's elite talent and youthful attitude and fell in love with baseball.

Q: "In all your years covering baseball, what was your favorite baseball story that you ever covered? Or top 3, if choosing a favorite is too difficult." — @zackraab

Well, I've only covered baseball for three years (I was on the news side of journalism before that), so my experience is limited to stuff since 2015. And in terms of "covering" things in the traditional sense — i.e. reacting to the news or attending a live event — nothing really jumps out as a favorite, per se. But I do have individual feature stories that I'd consider favorites. Here are the top three:

1) The untold story of "It's a Long Way to October": It's the story of a documentary from 1983 that was well ahead of its time. Basically, a film crew got full access to the Braves for a whole season and ended up with an unexpectedly compelling project that earned an Emmy Award. I tracked down the producers and some former players and talked to them about the experience.

2) The inside story of the "This Week in Baseball" theme: Baseball fans of a certain age look back fondly on "This Week in Baseball," which used to air on Saturdays before the Game of the Week. The closing music, which was usually paired with slow-motion highlights as the credits rolled, was something that left a mark on fans in the '70s, '80s and '90s. The theme is often cited among the greatest sports-related music of all time. The story of how it came to be was one I wanted to tell.

3) Remembering Phil Niekro's final MLB game: Hall of Famer Phil Niekro returned to the Braves for one last game in 1987. It was more than just a farewell; it was closure he'd sought for four years. This was another story that I felt like most baseball fans, even Braves fans, probably didn't know (or, at least, didn't know well).

Q: "David Kaval has had a huge positive impact on the A's. What’s your take on that? I’m in Virginia and will stay up late to watch A’s games." — @pol_4_infinite8

I'll confess some ignorance on this. I live 2,706 miles from Oakland, and I don't watch many A's game, so I can't speak with any real authority on how David Kaval has affected the team for the better since taking over as president before the 2017 season. But I will say that, generally speaking, sometimes new leadership at the top brings an infusion of energy to a team. Perhaps the players have just connected with him and/or bought into his vision. It could also just be a coincidence. The A's did win six more games — and score a lot more runs — in 2017 than they did in 2016, which, while not spectacular, is a decent improvement. The 2018 A's will have pop in the lineup, but not a whole lot of on-base prowess. And the pitching will again not be great. But, hey, dingers are fun, so you should again enjoy watching the team this season.

FAGAN: Baseball must embrace technology in pitcher-catcher communication

Q: "Is it too much to hope for a .500 season from the M’s this year?" — @sportstao

It's not too much to hope for. Preseason projections have the Mariners right around .500, so I'd figure them to finish close to 81 wins. But baseball is weird, so it's also possible the team will outperform expectations and make a playoff run. It's also possible baseball will show the cruel side of its randomness and they'll lose 90-plus games. Seattle's offense should be fine, but the pitching is suspect. And when you have suspect pitching, your season usually doesn't produce a ton of wins. But if the Mariners can outslug teams, and if Felix Hernandez can stay healthy and approximate the King Felix of old, .500 is doable. But none of us ever really knows what's going to happen, which is about 80 percent of the fun of baseball.

Q: "If you could add one current free agent to the Braves roster, who would it be?" — @jtimm684

That's tough. It would be tempting to say Lance Lynn or Alex Cobb to add a frontline starter who could anchor a young rotation (Jake Arrieta would be too expensive), but I'd make a move strictly with 2018 in mind. One thing the Braves definitely need this season is pop in the lineup. Apart from Freddie Freeman, there doesn't look to be a consistent home run source — unless/until Ronald Acuña becomes an everyday player. So I'd go with Mike Moustakas as my free-agent choice, with two caveats: 1) if they can get him for a decent price; and 2) on a one-year contract, because Austin Riley is waiting in the wings as the third baseman of the future. The first condition might be possible, but the second one is doubtful. So it's not likely to happen.

Q: "Wanna play catch?" — @Ethan_Bryan

Sure. I'll bring my vintage Ron Guidry glove.

Q: "Who should I follow on baseball Twitter this season?" — @ByJasonFoster

OK, I cheated. That's my question. But I do have an answer: You should follow me (@ByJasonFoster), deputy MLB editor Joe Rivera (@JoeRiveraSN), lead writer Ryan Fagan (@RyanFagan) and night editor Tom Gatto (@tgatt_tsn). And follow our MLB handle while you're at it. It's verified and everything: @sn_mlb.

Thanks for reading. We should do this again next week. Send questions to jfoster@sportingnews.com or reach out on Twitter: @ByJasonFoster.