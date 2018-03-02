Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola believes the teenage goalkeeper should leave AC Milan.

'Donnarumma should leave' - Raiola wants Barca and Real Madrid target out of AC Milan

Donnarumma was tipped to depart the Rossoneri last year, amid links with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the 19-year-old Italy international instead signed a contract extension with the Serie A club, agreeing terms on a new four-year deal in July.

While Raiola - who has made no secret of his difficult relationship with Milan's CEO Marco Fassone and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli - obeyed his client's wishes in negotiating the terms, he feels Donnarumma should still consider a San Siro exit.

"Gigio made a choice, to stay at AC Milan, and I respect it," he said in an interview with RAI.

"If he should ask me to leave I would work on it immediately because there are important requests.

"In my opinion, Gigio should leave Milan."

Donnarumma, who made his first-team debut at the age of 16, declared his happiness at Milan in December after reaching the milestone of 100 appearances for the club.

The talented teenager played a starring role as Gennaro Gattuso's side reached the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, saving two penalties in a dramatic 5-4 shootout success over Lazio.

Reports in Italy have linked Napoli's veteran Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who is available on a free transfer at the end of the season, with a move to Milan.