Keshav Maharaj insists he is happy to stay out of the spotlight despite impressing for South Africa on day one of the first Test against Australia.

Maharaj happy to fly under the radar after helping Proteas strike

Much of the focus in the build-up to the series has centred on the pace options available to both teams, but spinner Maharaj earned plenty of plaudits after returning figures of 2-69, taking the key wickets of Steve Smith (56) and Shaun Marsh (40), to help restrict Australia to 225-5 in Durban.

Maharaj struggled in the last series against India, which the Proteas won 2-1, after taking just one wicket.

He believes he has learnt from that tough contest but remains happy for others to receive the recognition.

"I like to go under the radar," Maharaj said.

"I just like to go about my business quietly and hopefully execute my skills and gain the rewards that will benefit the team.

"I've been putting in the hard work. Obviously the India series didn't go according to plan but not as a result of not working hard. I pride myself on my work ethic."

On how day one panned out, he added: "Kingsmead is a wicket where you don't go out trying for wickets.

"If you control the rate something will happen. It's like normal Test cricket, if you can stop the scoring then something will happen somewhere down the line."