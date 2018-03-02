Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is quite content with his starting quarterback situation, as he believes Philip Rivers has many more years in the NFL.

Anthony Lynn says Philip Rivers can play into his 40s

Speaking Thursday on Sirius XM Radio, Lynn said he wouldn't be surprised if Rivers played into his 40s. The 36-year-old quarterback threw for 4,515 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

Rivers, selected fourth overall by the Giants in the 2004 NFL Draft, has played all 14 seasons with the Chargers. In his career, he's thrown 342 touchdowns and 166 interceptions with a 94.6 career QB rating.

Rivers, a seven-time Pro Bowler and 2013 comeback player of the year, served as Drew Brees' understudy for two seasons before taking over the Chargers' offense.

Lynn took over as Chargers head coach last season, leading them to a 9-7 record, good for second in the AFC West. Though Lynn is famous for coaching running backs, he and Rivers formed a strong bond last year, which resulted in a nice bouce-back season for Rivers after throwing 21 interceptions in 2016.