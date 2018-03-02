The Rams discovered some gold at wide receiver last season in two former Bills — Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins. Add in rookie Cooper Kupp and little room was left for former top-10 pick Tavon Austin.

NFL trade rumors: Rams to part ways with WR Tavon Austin, does he still have value?

According to NFL Network, the Rams will either release or trade Austin this offseason, opting not to pay the underachieving receiver the $8 million he's due for next season.

Austin, selected No. 8 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, hauled in just 13 receptions for 47 yards in 2017. Through five NFL seasons, he's caught 194 passes for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns, but does he still have value?

Los Angeles, like any other team, will try to trade Austin before releasing him, hoping to get something in return for their bust. While Austin's career has been stuck in mediocrity, he could resurrect his career in the right spot.

However, the Rams may not be able to convince another team to part with anything to acquire Austin, but once he hits the open market expect some interest, especially for teams known for creative offenses.

Enter the Saints. Sean Payton likes to move his offensive weapons around, sticking them at different positions. New Orleans has been linked with Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry this offseason, and Austin could be an intriguing back-up option.

Payton would have no trouble finding uses for Austin in a Saints jersey, helping the speedster reach his full potential as a third option behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr.