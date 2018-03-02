Boxing: Wilder has a chip on his shoulder - Hearn insists Joshua fight will happen

Anthony Joshua will make Deontay Wilder "real money" and the American has a "chip on his shoulder", according to Eddie Hearn.

Wilder has a chip on his shoulder - Hearn insists Joshua fight will happen

Wilder has made little secret of his desire to fight heavyweight rival Joshua and aimed more verbal barbs at the Briton prior to the former's defence of his WBC crown against Luis Ortiz this weekend.

The undefeated 32-year-old suggested Joshua does not have the confidence to face him and accused Hearn of "milking the cow" rather than closing a fight between the rivals.

Hearn is adamant Wilder is on Joshua's hit-list, though, but his immediate focus is on the unification bout with WBO holder Joseph Parker at the end of the month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua's promoter Hearn said: "Talking of milking the cow, I think Deontay's got a chip on his shoulder, because his udders are dry.

"He's making very small money and needs a new promoter. I don't think he has a promoter at the moment, so if he doesn't - Deontay just pick up the phone, drop me a line. We'll get this AJ fight, we'll make you some real money.

"He's WBC champion, he's a great fighter, who is a great personality, but for this camp he's been like a one-man salesman, just travelling around the globe, trying to sell his own fight. He should be in camp. This is a proper fight, his first real test.

"Make no mistake, I was with Anthony Joshua this morning, he wants to fight Deontay Wilder. He sees that as an easier fight potentially than the Joseph Parker fight.

"The plan is to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He's got to deal with Parker first on March 31, it's a tough fight. After that, Deontay is coming to Cardiff, we can sit down, we can get that fight made. No problems from our side."