The Cowboys will be featured on the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s unscripted series “All or Nothing," Amazon announced Thursday.

Cowboys to be featured on Amazon docuseries ‘All or Nothing’

Actor Jon Hamm narrates.

The docuseries will follow the Cowboys through their 2017 season, certainly an interesting one. As Amazon’s press release notes, Dallas' season began with positivity and optimism. Owner Jerry Jones had been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, coach Jason Garrett was named Coach of the Year after the team went 13-3 in 2016 and hopes abounded for a Super Bowl run. But the team struggled to a 9-7 record in 2017, amid the NFL’s investigation into and subsequent six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott and plenty of drama around that.

"We are thrilled to have the Dallas Cowboys as the featured team in the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s All of Nothing," Maryann Turcke, President of NFL Media, said. "An enormous amount of thanks goes out to the Cowboys organization for their cooperation in filming throughout the season. The team at NFL Films continuously delivers high-quality, engaging content for viewers, and through our collaboration with Amazon, the third season of All or Nothing series will give football fans incredible access into one of the league’s most iconic and celebrated clubs."

Pro Football Talk points out that the ongoing feud between Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell provides a fantastic potential storyline, if NFL Films, which produces the show, chooses to offer that to viewers.

"If the show truly gives all access, it should be tremendously informative, and entertaining," PFT writes.

MORE:

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett isn’t on the hot seat, Jerry Jones says

| Roger Goodell seeks over $2M from Jerry Jones, who'll contest reimbursement, report says



Season 2 of the show, which featured the Rams, won the 2017 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary. The Cardinals were the subject of the first season.

The Cowboys’ edition of "All or Nothing" is set for an April 27 release, providing Amazon Prime subscribers alternate viewing to the later rounds of the NFL Draft, which takes place Thursday through Saturday, April 26-28, at the team’s AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.