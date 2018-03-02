Real Madrid's Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Marcelo has returned to training with Real Madrid, providing Zinedine Zidane a fitness boost ahead of next week's Champions League last-16 trip to Paris Saint-Germain.
But the Brazilian was back in training for Madrid on Thursday, giving the 29-year-old a chance of facing PSG at the Parc des Princes on March 6.
Marcelo scored Madrid's last goal in a 3-1 defeat of PSG in the opening leg.
READ MORE: Varane insists Real Madrid cannot give up on LaLiga title
READ MORE: Are Isco’s Real Madrid days numbered?
READ MORE: Neymar suffers broken foot and sprained ankle and set to miss Real Madrid return
PSG coach Unai Emery is set to be without star man Neymar due to a foot injury.
Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are on the sidelines for Madrid, the midfielders out of action with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.
@MarceloM12
and @JesusVallejo are back training with the rest of the group! #RMCity pic.twitter.com/v4n9xaHjmB
— Real Madrid C.F.(@realmadriden) March 1, 2018