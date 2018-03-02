The so-called 'Beast from the East' has caused travel havoc across Great Britain, and the heavy snowfall has also affected this weekend's sporting calendar.

It's snow joke! – 'Beast from the East' plays havoc with UK sporting calendar

It has been, ahem, snow joke for commuters across Britain who have been left stranded in cars, at train stations and airports as the disruptive wintry weather crept into the first day of March – which marks the meteorological start of spring in the UK.

And the sporting calendar has also succumbed to 'The Beast', not least in the Super League where four of this weekend's round of fixtures have been postponed, including Thursday's contest between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers.

Friday's games between Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants, champions Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons, and St Helens versus Salford Red Devils will also be played on different dates.

Rugby union's Pro14 has not escaped the disruption, with Cardiff Blues' contest with Bennetton Treviso and Edinburgh's fixture against Munster at Murrayfield – both scheduled for Friday – biting the dust.

Zebre's match against Ospreys was also cancelled after it was determined the visitors may struggle to make their flight from Cardiff to Parma.

The latest round of the Premier League darts, which was set to take place in Exeter, was also postponed due to a red weather warning in the region – the highest level in the UK.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed there would be no turf racing until at least Sunday, while the all-weather tracks at Newcastle and Kempton have not lived up to their name.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may have hoped for more time to prepare for a Manchester City side that outclassed the Gunners at Wembley in Sunday's EFL Cup final, but – as things stand – Thursday's match at Emirates Stadium is going ahead.