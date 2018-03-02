Flint 'delighted' to remain at Bristol City after signing new deal

News

Aden Flint has signed a new contract with Bristol City, the Championship club have confirmed.

Signed from Swindon Town in 2013, the goal-scoring centre-back played a pivotal role in securing promotion from League One in 2014-15.

He also helped the club reach the semi-finals of this year's EFL Cup, scoring in the second leg at Ashton Gate as they lost 5-3 on aggregate to eventual winners Manchester City.

The 28-year-old, who was linked with a move to Brighton and Hove Albion in the last transfer window, has now pledged his long-term future to City, who have an option to extend the deal through to 2021.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal. I must have done something right," Flint told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I've been rewarded for my performances this year and it's nice. I want to continue that and keep working hard and hopefully we can have one final push to achieve what we set out to at the beginning of the season."

