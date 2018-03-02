Brian Ortega couldn't have started his UFC career any better than he did, submitting Mike De La Torre in the first round during his debut at UFC on FOX 12.

UFC 222: Brian Ortega admits even he's surprised by his meteoric rise

Then, disaster struck: Ortega failed a drug test for the steroid, drostanolone and was suspended nine months.

Most fighters would have been dejected, but the 27-year-old featherweight turned the negative into a positive, reeling off five consecutive stoppage wins upon his return. The streak earned Ortega the biggest fight of his life, a co-main event bout at UFC 222 against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Ortega realized how quickly he has risen in a sport where opportunities, more often than not, don't come this quickly.

"I actually had time to reflect the other day and just kind of sit there. I was a little stressed out just because the last eight months of my life has been moving at a really fast pace," Ortega told Sporting News. "I was wondering like, ‘It’s moving pretty quickly. I just turned 27 and everything is all right. Look at what you have already done. Life is going to be all right’.

"I just had a little pep talk with myself and it feels good. To be able to fight veterans, prospects and up-and-comers, to keep winning and fighting a legend on Saturday in the co-main event on a pay-per-view. Life is great."

Following his victory over long-time UFC veteran and top featherweight contender Cub Swanson in December, Ortega planned on taking some time off. Then, featherweight champion Max Holloway suffered a leg injury and bowed out of the original UFC 222 main event against Edgar, the UFC in turn asking for a favor.

Ortega only had one fight left on his contract, so he and the UFC went to the drawing board and started discussing a new deal. He got his new contract and parlayed it into the fight.

If things hadn't worked out with the UFC and he didn't get a new deal, Ortega had no problem waiting for Holloway and Edgar to battle to face the winner.

"I was going to wait for Frankie and Holloway to fight and then I get the shot after," Ortega said. "Everything is great. Everything is as planned. Even before this fight, I was already renegotiating my contract with the UFC. Getting the fight with Frankie actually helped get it done faster."

In some cases, when the UFC says a fighter is a getting a title shot, it doesn't end up happening. The native of California says that isn't the case here as UFC president assured him if he defeats Edgar, the chance at gold is his.

"The boss has already told us the winner of this gets a shot at the belt."

