News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Guangzhou end Martinez's CSL nightmare

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Former Porto and Atletico Madrid star Jackson Martinez has been released by Guangzhou Evergrande after the Chinese Super League club omitted him from a 31-man squad for the new season.

Guangzhou end Martinez's CSL nightmare

Guangzhou end Martinez's CSL nightmare

Martinez joined Guangzhou for €42million – briefly a league record – in February 2016, having only moved to Atleti from Porto as one of European football's most sought-after strikers in June 2015.

But the 31-year-old Colombia international has been plagued by injuries, making a mere 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals.

READ MORE: Neymar injury - Coutinho, Firmino and the Brazil stars ready to step up

READ MORE: Neymar injury - World Cup wildcards Brazil could use

READ MORE: Real Madrid’s Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Guangzhou only signed one foreign player during the recent transfer window, with Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj arriving as a replacement for Paulinho, who has successfully adapted to life with Barcelona.

Ricardo Goulart, Alan and Kim Young-gwon were named as the other men to fill Guangzhou's overseas quota.


Back To Top