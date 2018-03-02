Michigan QB competition: Sizing up Shea Patterson, Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey

Michigan enters a pivotal 2018 season under fourth-year coach Jim Harbaugh with yet another quarterback competition. The field isn't completely set with spring football looming for the Wolverines.

Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson is locked on Michigan's roster, but his eligibility isn't decided. Wilton Speight is still open to stay at Michigan, depending on what happens with Patterson, and Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey are expected to compete. Early enrollee Joe Milton adds to the depth.

Why is this so important? Michigan needs better production at that most important of positions, especially after slipping to an 8-5 season with a three-quarterback shuffle marked with injuries and inconsistency. With the right quarterback, the Wolverines should get back in the hunt for a Big Ten championship.

Sporting News is breaking down the key quarterback battles in college football, and what to expect from each. Today, a look at Michigan's quarterback roster:

Michigan QB competition

Who's out?

John O'Korn, a Houston transfer who had 1,146 passing yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in two seasons at Michigan, is gone. Speight, who was Michigan's opening-week starter the last two seasons, announced he would transfer shortly after the 2017 regular season, but is reportedly open to staying if Patterson is ruled ineligible.

Who's in?

Shea Patterson. He played the last two seasons at Ole Miss, meaning the former five-star prospect needs a special waiver approved to make him immediately eligible to play.

Brandon Peters. The redshirt-sophomore played in six games and was the best option late last season for the Wolverines. He completed 52.8 percent of his passes, and the Wolverines were 3-2 in games where he saw considerable playing time.

Dylan McCaffrey. The redshirt-freshman is the wild card in the race, as Harbaugh opted not to play him last season.

Joe Milton. Milton arrived on campus as an early enrollee in the 2018 class. He's a strong-armed quarterback who won't back away from competition.

What makes this battle unique?

The starter is expected to pull the program back up to Big Ten- and College Football Playoff-contender status. Jake Rudock and Speight achieved that in 2015 and '16, respectively, by leading Michigan to 10-win seasons. That's an achievable goal in 2018, considering the overall dysfunction on offense last season. Peters was Michigan's best option last year, but that doesn't mean much in Harbaugh's meritocracy. This is the most talent Michigan has had at quarterback since Harbaugh's arrival.

Three more questions

What separates Patterson?

Patterson makes plays with his legs, and it will be interesting to see how his free-flowing style at Ole Miss meshes with Harbaugh's pro-style scheme. Michigan will have a new passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in Pep Hamilton, and a new offensive coordinator. Patterson will be in position to win the starting job in the spring and in fall camp.

Will the receivers help?

Former Florida coach Jim McElwain will be Michigan's receivers coach, and that should help develop some much-needed cohesion between the quarterback and receivers. Grant Perry led the Wolverines with 307 receiving yards in 2017, and Michigan receivers combined for just three touchdowns. Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins need to take the next step. It will come down, on some level, to which quarterback has the best chemistry with those young targets.

Is this plan a big risk?

If Patterson starts, this will be the third time in four seasons a transfer sees significant snaps at quarterback under Harbaugh. Will that be a turnoff for recruits in the future? If Patterson starts and plays well, then both Peters and McCaffrey could transfer.

Stat that matters

Here's a year-by-year look at Michigan's overall passing production under Harbaugh the last three seasons:

Year Passing Yards Pct. TDs INTs 2015 258 of 415 3,090 62.2 21 10 2016 228 of 370 2,756 61.6 20 7 2017 185 of 346 2,226 53.5 9 10

Michigan quarterbacks are averaging 2,691 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions per season. In 10 career games, Patterson has more yards (3,139) and touchdowns (23) with just 12 interceptions. That's the reason for the excitement.

Who wins?

A lot of variables are at work. Patterson is the favorite to win the job, assuming he's eligible. For the fourth straight season, Harbaugh has quarterback intrigue heading into the spring game. That's a showcase for Patterson, who likely would be battling Peters at that point. Regardless, whoever wins the job will face pressure in a year in which the Wolverines must show progress — especially against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State.