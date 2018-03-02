Just four days after playing in the Carabao Cup final, Arsenal and Manchester City meet again in London as they return to Premier League action.

Arsenal vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's men emerged triumphant at Wembley on Sunday, beating the Gunners 3-0 to secure the Catalan coach's first trophy since arriving in England.

That defeat was Arsenal's fifth in their last 10 matches in all competitions and they will need to improve if they want to secure a positive result at home on Thursday.

A chasm of 27 points separates City in first from Arsenal in sixth and the Gunners, who are also 10 points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham, will be hoping to reclaim some pride at the Etihad.

Game Arsenal vs Manchester City Date Thursday March 1 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV Channel & Live Stream

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech, Macey Defenders Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Mavropanos, Osei-Tutu Midfielders Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Dragomir, Gilmour, Willock Forwards Aubameyang, Welbeck, Dasilva, Nelson, Nketiah

Alexandre Lacazette recently underwent surgery on a knee injury so he is definitely out and Santi Cazorla is a long-term absentee who has been troubled by an ankle complaint.

Nacho Monreal has been ruled out for the next few games too after suffering an inflamed disc in his back, but the remainder of the squad are fit to play.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Kolasinac, Koscielny, Mustafi, Bellerin; Wilshere, Xhaka, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey; Aubameyang.

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Grimshaw Defenders Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Laporte, Adarabioyo, Otamendi, Duhaney Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden, Diaz, Dele-Bashiru Forwards Aguero, Nmecha, Jesus

Fernandinho is definitely out of the game after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, but Raheem Sterling could be available again after Guardiola revealed he is "much, much better".

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus is back in contention after making a substitute appearance in the final.

Potential Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; Gundogan, D. Silva, De Bruyne; Sane, Aguero, Jesus.

Betting & Match Odds

Man City are, perhaps unsurprisingly, favourites to win with dabblebet giving odds of 3/4 on Guardiola's men. Arsenal are deemed a 7/2 bet to win and a draw is available at 3/1.

Match Preview

Icy conditions are enveloping the United Kingdom this week as the so-called 'Beast from the East' arrives and the Emirates Stadium is becoming an increasingly cold house for Wenger too.

The Arsenal boss was denied a maiden League Cup trophy on Sunday after his side meekly succumbed to the might of Guardiola's City and the question of his future has now arisen once more.

Even if the veteran coach guides the Gunners to a win over City on Thursday, those questions won't go away, but he will be able to use a victory as a springboard for a strong finish to the season.

The Europa League now seems to be their only realistic hope of achieving Champions League football for next season, but the pressure is still on to finish as high as possible in the league.

City, on the other hand, are incredibly secure at the top of the table and have now comfortably beaten the Gunners twice this season.

Despite the elation of winning the Carabao Cup, Guardiola's men have a tough run of games to come, with Chelsea and Basel to play after Arsenal, so the Catalan will be demanding complete focus.