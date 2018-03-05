Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.

Tottenham returned to FA Cup action midweek, while the likes of Juventus and AC Milan played in the Coppa Italia.

Later in the week, Arsenal and Man City renewed acquaintances following the Carabao Cup final, while Chelsea and Liverpool are also in Premier League action.

Serie A's entire round of fixtures was cancelled following the tragic death of Davide Astori, so those games were not on TV.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.

All live football matches on UK TV this week

Sunday, March 4, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Valencia vs Real Betis La Liga 19:45 Sky Sports Football Marseille vs Nantes Ligue 1 20:00 BT Sport 3 Germany Women vs England Women SheBelieves Cup 20:00 BBC Red Button Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC MLS 22:00 Sky Sports Football

How to watch football for free in the UK

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Germany Women vs England Women SheBelieves Cup Mar 4 / 20:00 BBC Red Button

Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .

On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00 .

Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.

How to legally stream football in the UK

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app, through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer, which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.