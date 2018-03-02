Wesley Sneijder has taunted Liverpool by revealing that he snubbed interest from Anfield in 2013 because he is “a winner”.

Sneijder reveals why he snubbed Liverpool in 'winners' swipe

As a highly-rated creative midfielder who had previously helped Inter to an historic treble under Jose Mourinho, the Netherlands international attracted plenty of interest when preparing to bring a spell in Italy to a close.

A move to the Premier League had been mooted for some time, with Liverpool edging ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United in the battle to secure a sought-after signature.

Sneijder, though, was to opt against a move to England and instead complete a shock switch to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Explaining that decision, the 33-year-old - who is now on the books of Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa - told reporters: “Many clubs wanted to know when I was leaving Inter, and Liverpool was one of those clubs, so people were surprised I chose Galatasaray.

“Why Galatasaray and not Liverpool? I am a winner.

"I play for prizes, so I went to Galatasaray because I thought that I would win more at Galatasaray and be a champion more than at Liverpool, and I think afterwards that I made the right choice.

“I had nice years in Turkey.”

Sneijder would spend four-and-a-half years in Turkey, claiming two Super Lig titles and three domestic cup medals.

MORE:

'Every player would love to play' for Liverpool - Sadio Mane

| The Young Lyon wanted in Liverpool and Barcelona - Meet Ligue 1 Rising Star Houssem Aouar

| Van Dijk: I had to 'step up' after £75m transfer to Liverpool



Liverpool were unable to end their trophy drought during that spell, with the Reds still waiting on a first piece of silverware since 2012.

The Reds are unlikely to have too many regrets when it comes to Sneijder, though, as the January window of 2013 did see them land Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge after turning their attention elsewhere.