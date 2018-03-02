Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a serious knee injury in training camp, but he still has his starting job moving forward.

Adam Gase sticks by Ryan Tannehill as Dolphins' starting QB

"Ryan is going to be our starting quarterback, and I don't see that changing anytime soon," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Wednesday at the NFL Combine. "I think that when we get back out there in spring and get going, I just know it's going to be really good to have him back."

While Gase appears confident in Tannehill leading the offense, it remains uncertain who will be catching his passes. Miami placed the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry this offseason, but a number of reports claim the wide receiver will be traded.

The Dolphins hold the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft, which initially caused the uncertainty around Tannehill as Miami had been linked with a number of quarterbacks at that spot. But if Gase feels Tannehill's surgically repaired knee will be ready, he could select another offensive weapon at that spot.

Gase said that Tannehill has progressed well, but did not have an exact timetable for his return.

"He's always going to be ahead of where he's supposed to be; he's a physical freak," Gase said. "He's a physical freak, and we'll just kind of play this one as the week goes on, throughout the offseason.

"Really, for me, I won't personally know until we get into those stages to where we can be out at practice, throwing. All I can do is hear things are going good, he's moving around well, he's able to do what he needs to do to play quarterback."