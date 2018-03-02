Is the Mountain West wooing basketball heavyweight Gonzaga?

News

The Mountain West Conference has talked with six universities about joining the conference, most notably basketball heavyweight Gonzaga, perhaps as early as next season, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

MWC commissioner Craig Thompson confirmed that he has held "exploratory" discussions with university presidents and/or athletic directors, but identified only Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference among them.

According to the report, Gonzaga is increasingly frustrated in the WCC, in a sense subsidizing the rest of the league with the Zags' 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (last year’s Final Four berth alone fetched $8.55 million).

The question: Is Gonzaga just angling for concessions in how its current conference splits its revenue or sincerely exploring a move to the MWC?

While Thompson didn't identify the other potential expansion candidates, he did say Brigham Young University was not among them.

However, the Union-Tribune's report said multiple unidentified sources indicated that BYU — which was a charter member when the MWC formed in 1999 but left in 2011 — would consider a return, at least in basketball, if Gonzaga joins. BYU currently is an independent in football that competes in the WCC in most other sports.

It's all part of a larger discussion driven by, of course, TV rights. The MWC's deal with CBS and ESPN expires after the 2019-20 basketball season. BYU’s eight-year deal with ESPN to carry its home football games is up after the 2018 season. And ESPN is the primary rights-holder for WCC basketball.

