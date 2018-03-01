Louis de Jager took advantage of perfect conditions to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Tshwane Open.

De Jager leads Tshwane Open on home soil

De Jager started with a flawless seven-under 64 at Pretoria Country Club on Thursday and is the man to catch on home soil.

Five years after his best European Tour finish of third in the inaugural Tshwane Open, the world number 547 made four birdies to turn in 32 after starting on the 10th hole.

The 30-year-old came up with another three gains in his last four holes to take his place at the top of the leaderboard.

Julian Suri and De Jager's compatriot Thomas Aiken are in a share of second spot on six under.

American Suri would have been alongside De Jager but for a solitary bogey at the seventh, while Aiken birdied five of his first six holes after starting on the back nine but ran out of steam after the turn.

Shaun Norris and Combrinck Smit are well placed just a couple of strokes off the lead in their homeland.

Brazilian Adilson da Silva and South African duo Justin Walters and JJ Senekal are among nine players on four under.