The clash between champions Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons is one of three Super League matches to be postponed due to heavy snowfall.

Snow leads to Super League postponements

Bottom side Catalans were due to face the Rhinos at Headingley on Friday, but the match has fallen foul of a cold snap which has hit the United Kingdom.

Thursday's encounter between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers has also been called off.

Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants are now set to lock horns on Sunday rather than Friday because of the wintry weather.

