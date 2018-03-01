Chalmers storms to 100m free win from lane one

Rio gold medallist Kyle Chalmers has produced an epic run from lane one to win a packed 100m freestyle final at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old finished in 48.16 -- under the Commonwealth Games qualifying time -- to outclass Jack Cartwright (48.60 from lane eight), Cameron McEvoy (48.62) and James Magnussen (48.79).

Chalmers won the 200m freestyle final last night and barely qualified in his pet event earlier on Thursday.

"It means the world to me," he told Channel 7 of his first Australian title in the 200m free.

"It was a tough morning swim. It was pretty tough backing up from the 200 last night."

Chalmers won the 200m race on Wednesday night from Mack Horton and Alexander Graham.