Golden future as Titmus lowers Aussie record

Ariarne Titmus has lowered her own Australian record in the 400m freestyle final and completed the 200m-400m double at the national swimming championships on Thursday night.

The 17-year-old star won the final in 4:02.36, under the Commonwealth Games qualifying time.

Calm and composed after a comfortable victory, Titmus was all smiles after the win.

"My training times, I know what I'm going to race based off them," she told Channel 7.

"I don't really do any surprise swims but I'm pretty happy with how I've gone so far."

Jessica Ashwood (4:07.73) finished second ahead of Mikka Sheridan (4:10.85).

Titmus's 400m win follows her upset win in the 200m freestyle final on Wednesday night.

The teenager cruised past Rio bronze medallist Emma McKeon to set a personal-best time.