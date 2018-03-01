Capoue extends Watford stay until 2022

Etienne Capoue has extended his Watford contract until 2022, the Premier League club have announced.
The France international joined Watford in 2015 having struggled to hold down a regular spot at Tottenham and has seen significantly more playing time at Vicarage Road.
Capoue only missed six Premier League matches in his first two seasons at the club and, despite being more of a peripheral figure this term with just six top-flight starts, Watford have given him a new deal.
Abdoulaye Doucoure has provided increased competition but Capoue has started each of the club's last four games under new coach Javi Gracia, including February's 4-1 win over Chelsea.
The 29-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2019, meaning he could eventually take his Watford stay to seven years.