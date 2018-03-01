Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith is unsure whether the 2018 NRL season will be his last.

Storm skipper Smith undecided over future

The inspirational Australia and Queensland skipper's contract expires at the end of the upcoming campaign and he is in no rush to make a decision on his future.

Smith, 34, could reach the 400-game landmark in the NRL if he stays on for 2019, but the hooker will not prolong his career if he is feels he is unable to do himself justice.

"I have always thought I would never stay too long," Smith said at the NRL season launch on Thursday.

"I do not want to go on a season too long, not play well and everyone say you should have got out. I would rather finish while I am still playing strong.

"Family is a big part of my life - a bigger part of my life than what rugby league is now. That will play a huge part in my decision about whether I play again next year.

"At the moment in my mind I am not clear about whether I will play next year."

He added: "I tend not to have my career played out in the media.

"It was a different situation with Coops [Cooper Cronk, who left the Storm to join Sydney Roosters] as well because he announced early that he was leaving the Storm. I don't have any plans to do that.

"If I wasn't to play with the Storm next year that would probably mean my retirement. So there's not going to be as much speculation around my future as with Cooper. But there are always going to be questions about what I am going to do next year.

"For me, my sole focus has been about getting myself physically prepared for this year. I haven't put any thought at all into 2019 to be honest and [I want to] make sure that I start well and the team starts the season well.

"Once that happens, I can have some discussions with the club and see where they are at next year."