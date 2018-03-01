News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Cate Campbell dominates strong 100m freestyle final

7Sport /

Cate Campbell has completed a rare double at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday night.

First Draft: Derwin James
1:35

First Draft: Derwin James
First Draft: Bradley Chubb
1:27

First Draft: Bradley Chubb
MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
5:20

MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
First Draft: Lamar Jackson
1:50

First Draft: Lamar Jackson
First Draft: Josh Allen
1:47

First Draft: Josh Allen
Kyle Brandt: Sam Darnold is not an Andrew Luck type prospect
2:03

Kyle Brandt: Sam Darnold is not an Andrew Luck type prospect
Building the perfect running back with Reggie Bush
5:06

Building the perfect running back with Reggie Bush
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt: NC State defensive end Nick Chubb could be the star of the drat no one is talking about
2:15

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt: NC State defensive end Nick Chubb could be the star of the drat no one is talking about
Jason Pierre-Paul 2017 Season Highlights
3:02

Jason Pierre-Paul highlights | 2017 season
Does trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul change the New York Giants draft strategy?
1:05

Does trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul change the New York Giants' draft strategy?
Ian Rapoport: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
1:24

Ian Rapoport explains why the Giants traded Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
6:48

Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
 

The 25-year-old backed up her record-breaking performance in the 50m butterfly prelims earlier in the day to win the final.

And soon after that she smashed a strong field to win the 100m freestyle final in 52.37 on the Gold Coast, continuing her strong form since returning to the pool after the 2016 Olympics.

"It's wonderful. I'm loving every minute back out racing," Campbell told Channel 7.

Watch Cate's 50m butterfly win:

Younger sister Bronte Campbell finished second in 52.96 -- under Commonwealth Games qualifying time -- as Emma McKeon (53.49) finished third, again missing out on automatic qualification.

"Every single girl in that race could have made the team so I'm pretty happy," Bronte said.

Cate has high expectations for the 4x100m freestyle relay team ahead of April's Games on the Gold Coast.

Pic: Getty

The Campbell sisters, McKeon and Melanie Schlanger won gold and broke the world record at Glasgow 2014 -- and then the Campbell sisters, McKeon and Brittany Elmslie did it all again at the 2016 Olympics.

Cate earlier won the 50m butterfly with a time of 25.51, just shy of her 25.47 record, and said she intends to race it at the Comm Games in April.

Gun swimmer Emily Seebohm finished the 100m freestyle in seventh place and was fourth in the 50m butterfly final.

Back To Top