Cate Campbell dominates strong 100m freestyle final

Cate Campbell has completed a rare double at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old backed up her record-breaking performance in the 50m butterfly prelims earlier in the day to win the final.

And soon after that she smashed a strong field to win the 100m freestyle final in 52.37 on the Gold Coast, continuing her strong form since returning to the pool after the 2016 Olympics.

"It's wonderful. I'm loving every minute back out racing," Campbell told Channel 7.

Watch Cate's 50m butterfly win:

Younger sister Bronte Campbell finished second in 52.96 -- under Commonwealth Games qualifying time -- as Emma McKeon (53.49) finished third, again missing out on automatic qualification.

"Every single girl in that race could have made the team so I'm pretty happy," Bronte said.

Cate has high expectations for the 4x100m freestyle relay team ahead of April's Games on the Gold Coast.

The Campbell sisters, McKeon and Melanie Schlanger won gold and broke the world record at Glasgow 2014 -- and then the Campbell sisters, McKeon and Brittany Elmslie did it all again at the 2016 Olympics.

Cate earlier won the 50m butterfly with a time of 25.51, just shy of her 25.47 record, and said she intends to race it at the Comm Games in April.

Gun swimmer Emily Seebohm finished the 100m freestyle in seventh place and was fourth in the 50m butterfly final.