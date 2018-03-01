News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Horton reels in McLoughlin to win 400m freestyle title

Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton has staged a mammoth comeback to overhaul the improving Jack McLoughlin in the 400m freestyle at the Australian swimming championships.

McLoughlin led early as he used his 1500m tactics to attempt an upset win on the Gold Coast.

But Horton, who trailed McLoughlin by more than one second as the race neared its conclusion, fought back to win his fourth national title in the 400m free.

He finished in 3:45.41, while McLoughlin set a personal best with his 3:45.80 -- both times coming under the Commonwealth Games qualifying time.

"He went for it at the start," Horton told Channel 7.

"Typically I swim a bit harder in the back end of the 400.

"(I) didn't quite have that easy pace at the start so he probably got a bit more on me than I would've liked so I had to fight a bit harder in the end."

Horton embraced McLoughlin after the race. Pic: Getty

Horton finished fourth in the 400m freestyle at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before his gold triumph at the Rio Olympics.

McLoughlin, who swam the 1500m freestyle in Rio, will make his Comm Games debut in April.

"I just thought I'd take it up in the second hundred and see if I could hold on," he said.

"I saw Mack coming in the last 50, not much you can do about that."

David McKeon finished third in 3:50.00, just outside the qualifying time.

LAST NIGHT: Kyle Chalmers beats Mack Horton in star-studded 200m free final

