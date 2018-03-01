Juan Martin del Potro prevailed against a feisty David Ferrer to book a quarter-final meeting with third seed Dominic Thiem at the Mexican Open.

Del Potro outlasts Ferrer as Zverev and Thiem advance

Del Potro made it through to the next round by outlasting Spanish veteran Ferrer 6-4 4-6 6-3 in Acapulco on Wednesday.

The Argentine sixth seed won the opening set but Ferrer showed his trademark fighting spirit as he rallied to force a decider.

But 2009 US Open champion Del Potro was not to be denied his first last-eight appearance at the ATP 500 tournament.

It does not get any easier for Del Potro, who will face 2016 winner Thiem for a spot in the semi-finals.

Thiem made light work of Canada's teenage sensation Denis Shapovalov 6-2 6-3 in just 75 minutes on the Mexican hard courts.

The Austrian star benefited from a wasteful Shapovalov, who tallied 20 unforced errors as Thiem cruised through.

World number five and second seed Alexander Zverev saw off fellow German Peter Gojowczyk 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 to reach the quarters.

Zverev – the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal – fended off three set points in the opener before breaking at 4-3 in the second.

Ryan Harrison awaits after the American trumped in-form Diego Schwartzman 6-3 5-7 6-4.

Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung was too good for Ernesto Escobedo 6-3 6-1 as he set up a showdown with fifth seed Kevin Anderson, who defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3 6-4.

Meanwhile, Jared Donaldson beat Matthew Ebden 6-3 6-1 and Feliciano Lopez eliminated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-4.

At the Brasil Open, three-time reigning champion Pablo Cuevas extended his winning streak in Sao Paulo to 14 matches with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Sebastian Ofner en route to the quarter-finals.

Leonardo Mayer – the fifth seed – overcame Carlos Berlocq 7-5 6-4, second seed Fabio Fognini accounted for Joao Domingues 7-5 6-1, while Guillermo Garcia-Lopez topped 2014 champion Federico Delbonis 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-4.