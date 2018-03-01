The high-flying New Orleans Pelicans upstaged the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 in the NBA on Wednesday, while the Golden State Warriors saw off the Washington Wizards.

Spurs' Popovich ejected as Pelicans win seventh straight

New Orleans, who trailed by as many as 15 points, overturned a nine-point half-time deficit to celebrate their seventh successive victory midweek.

As for the Spurs, San Antonio lost for the fifth time in their last six games as head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected.

Popovich was tossed from the game less than a minute into the third quarter following two quick technical fouls called on him for arguing.

The ejection sparked the Pelicans and Anthony Davis who dropped 26 points and added 15 rebounds to lead New Orleans to a victory.

Davis finished the month averaging more than 35 points and 10 rebounds, joining Moses Malone as the only players in the last 40 years to accomplish that feat.

IRVING SHINES AS CELTICS ROLL ON

Kyrie Irving scored 34 points on 13-of-18 shooting in the Boston Celtics' 134-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson scored a career-high 29 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks as his team topped the Memphis Grizzlies 110-102.

BEAL STRUGGLES IN WIZARDS LOSS

Bradley Beal was 0-for-seven shooting in the first half and finished an abysmal three of 15 from the floor with eight points and five turnovers as the Wizards went down 109-101 to reigning champions the Warriors.

NOWITZKI REACHES MILESTONE

Dirk Nowitzki eclipsed the 31,000-career point mark with his patented fadeaway jumper in the Dallas Mavericks' 111-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 117-104 Orlando Magic



Detroit Pistons 110-87 Milwaukee Bucks



Atlanta Hawks 107-102 Indiana Pacers



Boston Celtics 134-106 Charlotte Hornets



Golden State Warriors 109-101 Washington Wizards



Phoenix Suns 110-102 Memphis Grizzlies



New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 San Antonio Spurs



Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 (OT) Dallas Mavericks



Houston Rockets 105-92 Los Angeles Clippers

76ERS AT CAVALIERS

Cleveland are 2-0 against the Philadelphia 76ers this season and LeBron James is averaging 30 points per game in those two matchups. Recently, three billboards in Cleveland were purchased to entice James to move on to Philadelphia but expect 'The King' to show the Sixers what they are missing on Thursday.