Top seed Sloane Stephens rallied to reach the WTA Mexican Open quarter-finals, while defending champion Lesia Tsurenko joined the American in the last eight.

Stephens survives in Acapulco, Tsurenko eases through to quarters

US Open champion Stephens advanced in Acapulco thanks to Wednesday's 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 6-0 victory over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus.

Stephens – winner of the WTA International tournament in 2016 – claimed her first victory since winning last year's US Open on Tuesday.

And Stephens was forced to dig deep midweek, saving a match point in the second-set tie-break to prevail after two hours, 26 minutes.

Next up for Stephens is Stefanie Voegele, who defeated Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-3.

Tsurenko's title defence remains on track after she eliminated Australian Arina Rodionova 6-3 6-1.

The Ukrainian seventh seed will face Kristina Mladenovic in the quarters.

Frenchwoman Mladenovic – the second seed – outlasted Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6 6-3 7-5.

Third seed Daria Gavrilova survived a scare to overcome wildcard Renata Zarazua 7-5 6-3, with Veronica Cepede Royg awaiting in the next round.

Royg was too good for fifth seed Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7-3) 6-1, Monica Puig lost 6-1 6-4 to Rebecca Peterson, while Zhang Shuai saw off Jil Teichmann 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.