Last season's semi-finalists River Plate kicked off their Copa Libertadores campaign with an entertaining draw in Brazil, which was the story of the day in South America.

Copa Libertadores Review: River rescue late draw on day of stalemates

Camilo Mayada equalised with three minutes remaining as visiting River rescued a 2-2 draw against Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

Argentine giants River twice trailed and responded on both occasions in the four-goal Group Four thriller at Estadio Nilton Santos.

After a scoreless opening half, Henrique Dourado converted a 54th-minute penalty to put Brazilian hosts Flamengo ahead.

Flamengo's lead barely lasted a minute as Rodrigo Mora glanced a header past former Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves.

The home side were back ahead in the 66th-minute when Everton finished powerfully beyond Franco Armani but River were not done – Mayada scoring from distance during the closing stages.

It was not the only draw midweek, with the three other fixtures ending all-square.

Roberto Ordonez cancelled out Marcos Riquelme's opener as Delfin drew 1-1 at home to Bolivar in Group Two.

Nacional played out a goalless draw with Estudiantes in Group Six, while the Group Seven clash between Millonarios and Corinthians ended 0-0.