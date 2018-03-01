Capitals vs. Maple Leafs: Time, TV channel, how to watch Stadium Series game online

This season's NHL Stadium Series will not only feature two storied franchises, but it will also feature a stadium not used by any professional team.

The Capitals and Maple Leafs will face one another in the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium located in Annapolis, Md. This will be the first U.S. service academies stadium that the league plans to use as a stage for its series of outdoor games. The initiative will continue over the next few seasons, according to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

This matchup will be yet another rematch of last year's epic first round between the two franchises where five of the six games went into overtime and all were decided by just one goal. The season series is split at one game apiece. The Caps Leafs have played each other 141 times total in regular season games, in which the Capitals hold the edge: 71-54-16.

The Maple Leafs may come into the game with a better record, but the Capitals seem to thrive in outdoor environments. The team is undefeated in their two previous outdoor appearances. Three seasons ago, Washington earned a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks at the 2015 Winter Classic at National Park in Washington. Four seasons before that, they earned a 3-1 victory against the Penguins at the 2011 Winter Classic at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, Mar. 3

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

TV: NBC

