Cate Campbell sets surprise Australian record

A rejuvenated Cate Campbell has set a new Australian record at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games trials.

However it wasn't in the event you'd expect.

At her comeback meet after a 2017 sabbatical, Campbell showed no signs of rust on Thursday.

The freestyle specialist tried her hand at the 50m butterfly, setting a blistering heat time of 25.47 to top qualifying for Thursday night's 50m final.

It eclipsed Marieke Guehrer's mark set in the 2009 supersuit era by 0.01 of a second.

AUSTRALIAN RECORD for Cate Campbell ⚡️⚡️50M Fly - Groves and Seebohm in 2 & 3 for tonight’s final! #AusTrials2018 — Australian Swim Team (@DolphinsAUS) March 1, 2018

Cate Campbell has just broken the national 50m butterfly record, a supersuit record, in 25.47sec. I think we'll be seeing more of her in this event. — Nicole Jeffery (@nicolejeffery) March 1, 2018

Campbell has previously labelled her butterfly efforts as ‘a little bit of fun’, but she would love to swim it at April's Commonwealth Games.

She has previously held the world record for 100m freestyle and broke the 100m short course world record in October.

The 25-year-old clocked a time of 50.25 seconds at the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships in Adelaide to beat Swede Sarah Sjostrom's record time by 0.33 seconds.

It was Campbell's first competition since the 2016 Rio Olympics where she failed to medal in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

She described her Rio campaign as "possibly the greatest choke in Olympic history" and took a prolonged hiatus, opting out of the world championships earlier this year.

"I've come back refreshed and I've got a new love for the sport, a new perspective and I'm more motivated than ever for the Commonwealth Games," Campbell said.

"It's great to be swimming fast. I've put together some really good solid weeks of training and I've really been working hard.

"It's great to see it's really starting to pay off."