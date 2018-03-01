Thunder expected to sign Corey Brewer, report says

News

The Thunder are looking to add to their depth and it appears forward Corey Brewer will be the man to lengthen their bench.

According to ESPN, Brewer is expected to sign with the Thunder after clearing waivers Friday.



Cleveland, Portland and Milwaukee are among other teams interested in Brewer, per Yahoo Sports.

Brewer, 31, is in the final year of the three-year, $23 million contract he signed with the Rockets in 2015 and could be reunited with his former college coach Billy Donovan in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers traded Lou Williams for Brewer and a first-round pick during the 2016-17 season but Brewer averaged just 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Lakers in 78 career games.

