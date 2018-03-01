News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Bucks' Mirza Teletovic refutes report his career is over

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic's career is not over until he says so.

Bucks' Mirza Teletovic refutes report his career is over

Bucks' Mirza Teletovic refutes report his career is over

After a report from a Racine Journal Times columnist surfaced that Teletovic would not play again due to lung problems and a history of blood clots, the 32-year-old Teletovic ended his Twitter slumber with a refuting response.



"It's not over till I say it's over," Teletovic, who hasn't Tweeted since September wrote. "Recovery is going great."

Teletovic even expanded on his statement when another user asked him if the report about him wasn't true.

"No it's not my friend," he wrote.

Teletovic has not played a game since the Bucks lost to the Cavaliers Nov. 7. He initially went out of the lineup with a knee issue but the team later announced pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of his lungs.


MORE:
Bucks sideline Mirza Teletovic due to pulmonary emboli in both lungs

Back To Top