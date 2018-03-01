Robin van Persie scores 300th career goal

Robin van Persie reached 300 career goals after scoring for Feyenoord to help his side reach the final of the KNVB Beker.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United forward returned to Feyenoord in the January transfer window, 14 years after he left to join the Gunners.

And the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner scored his 300th career goal in Feyenoord's 3-0 defeat of Willem II in the KNVB Beker on Wednesday.

Van Persie hit 132 goals in 278 games for Arsenal before a move to rivals United helped the Netherlands international win the 2012-13 Premier League.

Van Persie, who scored 50 international goals, has scored once every 67 minutes for Feyenoord since re-joining the club.

The 34-year-old's record is the best average for any Eredivisie player who has hit at least three goals this season.