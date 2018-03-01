Gold Coast set to shine in global gaze

Gold Coast's big moment to arrive on the world stage is just a month away.

Peter Beattie says the Commonwealth Games will be a watershed moment for the Gold Coast.

But hosting the 2018 Commonwealth Games comes with an added responsibility for the Queensland city - setting a template for organising and delivering a major sporting event in a regional city.

After the difficulties of the 2010 Games in Delhi, awarding the Games to the Gold Coast in November that year was seen as a calculated gamble worth taking.

The Commonwealth Games Federation hoped by showing smaller population centres could host the Games, the pool of potential host cities would be increased.

"Any city, whether regional or not, has the opportunity of hosting the Commonwealth Games in the future if they meet the aspirations and ambitions that the Commonwealth Sports Movement demands," CGF chief executive David Grevemberg told AAP.

Since being awarded the Games billions of dollars have been invested into the city.

Organisers have achieved their aim of getting the city Games-ready largely by upgrading existing facilities rather than building a raft of potential white elephant venues.

Of the 18 venues for the Games, only three are completely new - the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, the Anna Meares Velodrome and the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

Somewhat controversially the new velodrome is one of two Brisbane-based venues for the Games, as well as the shooting range at Belmont, while Townsville and Cairns will host basketball preliminary rounds.

But venue delivery concerns like those that preceded the Rio 2016 Olympics and Delhi 2010 Games have not been an issue on the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chairman Peter Beattie says there's no doubt the event will have a significant impact on the city.

"This is a watershed moment for the Gold Coast," Mr Beattie told AAP.

"This is the most important event in the life of the Gold Coast, bar none, by a country mile and it always will be.

"At the end of it, this is about the Gold Coast's reputation. If this runs well, this is going to put the Gold Coast on the map for decades."

Challenges remain for GOLDOC however, with transport concerns on the Coast's already-clogged road network a major issue for locals and guests.

The Queensland Government is hopeful expanding the region's rail network to a 24-hour service during the Games and special restrictions on the notorious M1 motorway will avert any major snarls.

However, Mr Beattie says people will be affected by increased traffic during the Games.

"The Gold Coast is not easy to plan transport around because it's a narrow strip with a lot of water but we've put in place 13 park and rides, we've worked with the government to get increases in public transport, we've got 24-hour trains, 24-hour light rail, we've got all those extensions, roadworks being done," he said.

" I'm not saying nothing will go wrong - of course it will, that's just the nature of a huge event - we're trying to minimise that."

As with any major event in the modern world, security is also a high on the agenda.

GOLDOC itself has recruited 4500 private security staff for the event to be joined by 2000 members of the Australian Defence Force and 3500 Queensland police staff.

GOLDOC head of security Danny Baade is the man at the helm of a security model larger than that for the 2014 G20 summit in Brisbane.

"It's more challenging because G20 was that ring of steel and only the right people and limited people got in," Mr Baade told AAP.

"At G20 you're talking about less than a thousand people that needed to get into a venue. We're talking about hundreds of thousands of people that need to get into venues. It's a big, big process right across all the venues."

Mr Baade dismissed media claims the Games were being viewed as a soft target by terrorism experts, insisting the Gold Coast will be "one of the safest places in Australia" during April.

"We've worked out where we should be now based on the lessons learnt and how we wanted to improve on where previous Games were," he said.

"We're exactly where we want to be with all of our planning."

For a region synonymous with tourism, the influx of an estimated 672,000 visitors during the Games looms as a blessing and a curse.

Gold Coast Tourism estimates the visitors will add $323 million in tourism expenditure to the city.

Hoteliers have already been warned by tourism authorities and Games organisers about gouging visitors with increased rates but in January the Accommodation Association of Australia said more than 90 per cent of hotel rooms on the Gold Coast had been booked.

Gold Coast Airport boss Chris Mills is confident the facility can handle the extra traffic during Games time which he says will "be comparable to the usual peaks we see over Christmas and New Year".

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate says council's biggest challenge is ensuring the opportunity isn't lost and the city uses the exposure the Games brings to diversify its economy.

"Council is planning a post-Games economy, based around digital initiatives for business, better IT and fibre optic services, a boost in our tertiary education numbers and renewed film attraction incentives for major film companies," Mr Tate said.

"There will be no post-Games economic hangover for the coast."