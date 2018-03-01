News

Hurricanes' Jordan Staal releases statement after death of daughter

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal released a statement thanking everyone for the outpouring of support after he and his wife lost their baby daughter, Hannah.



"Our little Hannah had a terminal birth defect," Staal said in a statement. "While we prayed for a miracle, or even a few more minutes with her, she came into this world stillborn. Nonetheless, we are still very thankful for our short time with her."


The Hurricanes center had missed the team's games Friday and Saturday for personal reasons, which the team revealed Sunday was the death of his daughter.

Staal is the team's fifth-leading scorer, with 34 points in 60 games this season.

