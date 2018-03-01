Antoine Griezmann has continued his hot streak for Atletico Madrid by scoring his 100th goal for the club in all competitions.

Griezmann reaches century of goals for Atletico Madrid

The France international hit a hat-trick against Sevilla on Sunday to move onto 99 strikes for Atletico, who sit second in the La Liga table behind leaders Barcelona.

And the 26-year-old brought up three figures after 26 minutes of Wednesday's home game against Leganes, running on to Koke's precise throughball to score.

The forward is the third player to reach 100 goals for Atletico Madrid since the turn of the century, following Sergio Aguero and Fernando Torres to the landmark.

Griezmann added his 101st Atletico Madrid goal before the interval, smashing home a 25-yard free-kick to put his side on track for an eighth straight league win, and tacked on two more in the second half to run his personal total to 103 for the club.

Atleti ran out to a 4-0 win on the day, but the 26-year-old will catch all the headlines for another dazzling performance.

The French star became the first player this century to score hat-tricks in back-to-back La Liga matches for Los Rojiblancos and will have the chance to maintain his sensational goalscoring form when Diego Simeone's men visit Camp Nou in a huge match in the title race on Sunday.

Barcelona hold a four-point edge over Atletico heading into the weekend, but can run that up to seven points with a win over Las Palmas on Thursday.